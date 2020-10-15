Michael Gary Boisen

TROY, Mo. -- Michael Gary Boisen, 75, of Troy died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, after a long battle with A.V.M. and diabetes. Mike was born June 18, 1945, to Pearl and Bennett Boisen of La Crosse.

Mike graduated from Central High School in 1961. He went on to work for the Milwaukee Railroad, Coulee Council on Alcoholism, IBM, and at Bridgeway, as a chemical dependency counselor, in Missouri. He was a prolific reader, enjoyed working and playing on his computer and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. However his main love was fishing.

Surviving are his partner of many years, Pam Joiner; and her children, Jeffrey How (Mo.), Kimberly (Mo.), and Robert Joiner (Ky.); his nieces and nephews, Ann Moriarity of Milwaukee, Terry Moriarity of Niagra, Susan (Mark) Anderson of Superior, Sharon (Al) of Makinen Minn., Robert Beranek of La Crosse, James Beranek (Angela) of Wales, UK, and John (Regina) of Kalispell, Mont.; many cousins, great-nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Bennett and Pearl Boisen; and sisters. Jackie Moriarity and Geri Kampmeier.

There are no services planned at this time, a memorial will be held at a later date. The family and friends he left behind will miss him terribly.