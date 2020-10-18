Ken W. Deml

Ken W. Deml, 74, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin, Wis., after a short but brave battle with cancer. He was born May 31, 1946, in La Crosse.

He is survived by two sons, Jevin Deml and Jorey (Katie) Deml; one daughter, Jacie (Tony) Rostagno; his longtime girlfriend, Pat Thill; three grandchildren, Mason Deml, Isabelle and Matteo Rostagno; two sisters, Debbie (John) Reinhart and Julie (Jim) Hefti. Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Deml; his father John Deml; and sister, Sharon Bergen. Private family service to be held at a later date.