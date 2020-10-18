Sylbe Grace (Nosser) Martin

WEST SALEM -- Sylbe Grace (Nosser) Martin, of West Salem, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, went home to be with Jesus Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. She was surrounded by her family. Sylbe was born Nov. 28, 1931, in Rusk County, Wis., to Veryl and Mary (Stassel) Nosser. She attended Normal School and became a teacher, which she greatly enjoyed for several years.

Sylbe married Dallas Martin May 31, 1953, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They moved to the La Crosse area, shortly after being married and raised their family on a farm outside of West Salem. Sylbe worked as a seamstress for The Company Store, for many years. She loved sewing, creating quilts and a myriad of beautiful pieces that she shared with her family. She also sewed for the White Cross Chapter at Bethany Evangelical Free Church, making numerous items for the mission hospital, orphanage, and school. Sylbe enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and social time spent with dear friends. Most of all, Sylbe cherished time with her family.

Sylbe is survived by her loving family, Glenn (Liz Crandall), Ron (Teresa Hass), Janine (Paul Mannocchio), David (Joy Carlson), and Steven (Becky Pedretti). Grandma Sylbe will be greatly missed by her 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She has one living brother, Carl Nosser; and one living sister-in-law, Fern Molstad. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas; and her parents.

Sylbe had a kind heart and strong love for the Lord. She leaves a legacy of faith for all the lives she touched. Her favorite Bible verse leaves a message of hope, "For it is by grace you have been saved through faith - and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God." (Ephesians 2:8). Sylbe's family will celebrate her life with a private memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Bethany Evangelical Free Church, with a memo for White Cross Chapter, 3936 County Rd. B, La Crosse, Wis., 5460l.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family with arrangements. To offer the family online condolences please visit the funeral homes websit at www.jandtfredrickson.com.