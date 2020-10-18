Gregory 'Greg' J. Tanke

Gregory "Greg" J. Tanke, 74, passed away in his home Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, from complications of COPD.

Greg was born in La Crosse, to Virgil and Viola Tanke, July 15, 1946. He graduated from Aquinas High School, class of 64', and WWTC. Then he started a four year apprenticeship in tool and die. He worked at Northern Engraving for 42 years, as a tool and die worker, supervisor, and trouble shooter.

Greg married his classmate, Nancy Dell, in 1967. They were married for 53 years. They had one son, Danny, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; grandson, Cody (Nikki) Tanke; and Cody's two children, Scarlett Schaefer and Damon Tanke. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Greg loved all things cars. In his younger years, Greg drag raced. He loved collecting cars, working on them, and watching the races. Greg's prized possession was his 64 Corvette, that he has had for 55 years.

We want to express our deep gratitude to Cody, who is our main caregiver and so much more. As Greg said every night as he was leaving "Thanks Cod."

A celebration of Greg's life will be held at a later date, when the restrictions on social distancing are lifted.