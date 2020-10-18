Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Vern Affeldt

Vern Affeldt

Vern Affeldt, 71, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System. A "drive by" visitation will be held from 3 until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent, Minn. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles when greeting the family. Recognizing the dangers of COVID-19, graveside committal at South Beaver Creek Lutheran Cemetery, Ettrick, Saturday, will be private. A full obituary will follow from Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse Chapel.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
, La Crescent, Wisconsin
Oct
24
Graveside service
South Beaver Creek Lutheran Cemetery
, Ettrick, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.