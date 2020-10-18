Vern Affeldt

Vern Affeldt, 71, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System. A "drive by" visitation will be held from 3 until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent, Minn. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles when greeting the family. Recognizing the dangers of COVID-19, graveside committal at South Beaver Creek Lutheran Cemetery, Ettrick, Saturday, will be private. A full obituary will follow from Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse Chapel.