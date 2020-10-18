Mark C. Bratager

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Mark C. Bratager, 63, of La Crescent passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Alden Park Strathmoor in Rockford, Ill. He was born April 21, 1957, in Rochester, Minn., to Curtis and Emily (Eikoff) Bratager. He married Linda Beckman Oct. 6, 1979, in La Crescent. Mark had worked for Coca Cola in La Crosse, for 40 years. He enjoyed fishing on the Mississippi River and was a die-hard Minnesota Vikings fan.

He is survived by his wife,Linda; a daughter, Melissa (John) Schraedley of Manchester, Conn.; a son, Nathan Bratager of La Crescent; two grandchildren, Dylan and Alex; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jim Bratager; and a sister, Gloria Severson.

Private services will be held at Schumacher - Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 111 S. Oak St., La Crescent. Pastor Mike Woods will officiate. Burial will follow in Prince of Peace Cemetery. A public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and facial coverings are required. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.