Daniel 'Carpi' James Carpenter

BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Daniel "Carpi" James Carpenter, 45, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

He was born Aug. 23, 1975, in Black River Falls. His parents were Sandra Gutknecht Carpenter Stein and Clifford Carpenter, formerly of Hibbing, Minn. Dan graduated from Black River Falls High School and attended Deep Sea Dive Training in Houston, Texas.

He was the owner of Dan Carpenter Trucking, Carpi's Bar, Comeback Bar & Grill, and business office space. Dan had a great sense of humor and freely shared it. He loved life, family, and his many treasured friends.

Daniel is survived by his grandmother, Grady Gutknecht; mother, Sandra Stein (Roger); three daughters, Samantha King (N.C.), Letitia Carpenter (Minn.), Isabella Carpenter (Wis.); brother, Robert Carpenter; sisters, Sheila Ellis (Peter) (Minn.), Sherry Burch (N.M.).

He is preceded in death by his father, Clifford Carpenter of Hibbing; grandparents, Clifford and Anna Carpenter of Hibbing, and Eugene Gutknecht of Black River Falls.

A celebration of Daniel's life is being planned for a later date.