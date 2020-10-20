William A. Schmidt

William A. Schmidt, 93, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living. A private family service will be held at Dickinson Family Funeral Home. Pastor Kathy Ingbritsen will officiate and burial with military honors will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Memorials may be given to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2135 Weston St., La Crosse, or to the William and Georgene Schmidt Scholarship in Education-UW-La Crosse Foundation. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.