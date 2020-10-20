Nancy M. Rowan

SPARTA -- Nancy M. Rowan, 83, of Sparta passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Sparta. Burial will follow in St. John's Ev. Lutheran Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday, at the church.

