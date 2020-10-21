Joseph W. Frost

Joseph W. Frost, 89, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center of COVID-19.

He was born in Lone Rock, Wis., April 3, 1931, to Joseph and Dorothy (Schmidt) Frost. He graduated from Lone Rock High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He was proud of being a Badger and could often be seen in UW attire.

He served in the Army during the Korean War as a Sergeant. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 52 serving as their treasurer for many years. He was also an active supporter of the SAL and the Legion baseball team.

Joe married Joan Brown Aug. 26, 1955. They raised two children, Joe (Sandie) Frost and Jeri (Tracey) Williams, in La Crosse where Joe worked as an IRS agent and after retirement, for Gillette & Associates as a tax accountant.

Joe enjoyed bowling, playing cards and watching baseball and football. He and Joan loved camping, fishing, square dancing and many outings with their Legion friends.

Joe is survived by his children; his grandchildren, Stacy (Shawn) Knobloch and their son, Austin,

Shelby (Sam) Plitzuweit and their children, Owen and Hudson, Aaron (Brianna) Frost and his great-grandchildren, Trey and Taylor Williams.

He was proceeded in death by his wife, Joan; his parents; and his stepgrandsons, Tobin and Travis Williams.

The family would like to thank the staff at Benedictine Villa, especially Monica and Jessica, and the staff at Brookdale Clare Bridge for their kind care. Special shout-out to "Grandpa's girls" at Schmidtys.

Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association or the La Crosse Public Library.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private grave-side services for immediate family will be held later in October at Oak Grove Mausoleum.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting the family.