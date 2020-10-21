Vern Affeldt

Vern Affeldt, 71, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System. He was born in Galesville, July 28, 1949, to Arthur and Ethel (Anderson) Affeldt. He was raised on the family farm in rural Ettrick, and graduated from Gale Ettrick High School. On June 5, 1982, Vern married Mary Walling, at Holy Trinity Church in La Crosse.

He was very proud of his 40 years of service to both the G. Heileman Brewing Co. and City Brewery, where he built many lasting friendships over the years. Vern saw those friendships as a fraternity of brothers that worked, played and looked out for each other. Vern had also served his country with the National Guard.

In addition to his wife, Mary of La Crosse, he is survived by two brothers, Bob Affeldt and Wayne (Darlene) Affeldt, both of West Salem; two sisters-in-law, Debbie Walling, Carol Holseth; brother-in-law, Dave (Tracy) Walling; niece, Dawn Affeldt; nephews, Joel (Deb), Eric (Jen); great-nieces and nephews, Ethan and Ella, Zach and Grace, Marie, Jackson and Sawyer; and many close cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law, Bob and Jan Walling; sister-in-law, Sue Affeldt; brother-in-law, Jerry Holseth; and godson, Joshua Anderson.

A "drive by" visitation will be held from 3 until 5 p.m. , Friday, Oct. 23, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent, Minn. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles when greeting the family. Recognizing the dangers of Covid-19, graveside committal Saturday, will be private at South Beaver Creek Lutheran Cemetery. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.