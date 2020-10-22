Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elloise Moyle

Elloise Moyle

HOPKINS, Minn. -- Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, Elloise Moyle entered heaven's gates surrounded by her family at her home in Hopkins.

Elloise leaves her daughter, Lori (John) Schlatter of Hopkins; and her grandson, Nathan, also of Hopkins; her precious brother, Wesley (Gerry) Barton of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mount Pleasant. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, at the Olson-Powell Chapel, where the family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Timber Bay Youth Investment and Muscular Dystrophy. www.powellfuneralhomes.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.