Elloise Moyle

HOPKINS, Minn. -- Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, Elloise Moyle entered heaven's gates surrounded by her family at her home in Hopkins.

Elloise leaves her daughter, Lori (John) Schlatter of Hopkins; and her grandson, Nathan, also of Hopkins; her precious brother, Wesley (Gerry) Barton of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mount Pleasant. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, at the Olson-Powell Chapel, where the family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Timber Bay Youth Investment and Muscular Dystrophy. www.powellfuneralhomes.com.