Kenneth LeRoy Swenson

Kenneth LeRoy Swenson

ONTARIO -- Kenneth LeRoy Swenson, 83, of Ontario passed away at the Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Burial will follow in the Brush Creek Cemetery, rural Ontario. Pastor Amanda Schultz Garcia will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. We strongly encourage masks and will be enforcing social distancing, out of respect and care for our families and the community. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.
