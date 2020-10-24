Alan Leslie Lawrence

VIROQUA -- Alan Leslie Lawrence, 65, of Viroqua died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. He was born in Viroqua June 7, 1955, to the late Leslie and Clara (Hunter) Lawrence. Alan graduated from Hillsboro High School and while in high school he took welding classes and took additional classes to learn janitorial services. After graduation, Alan worked for a short time for a business in McFarland, Wis. When Alan moved back to Viroqua, he worked at Family and Children Services and Sleepy Hollow.

He was a free spirit who was known for his kindness and gentle personality. When Alan's parents were moved to a nursing home, Alan made sure that he went to visit them every day to assist them. He was also known to help many others who needed assistance in the nursing home. Alan walked many miles around the country. He was good natured and cared about others. One thing Alan loved was animals; he was good at taming even the wild ones. There are stories of times where Alan has been known to tame a crow, pigeons, and a squirrel.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Byron and Rita Lawrence, John and Barb Lawrence.

Survivors include his siblings, Branson (Doris) Lawrence, Betty Ross, Joan (Roger) VonHaden and Janet (Jerry) Aboussleman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Bear Creek Cemetery in La Farge. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.