Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marilyn A. Cottrell

Marilyn A. Cottrell

HOLMEN -- Marilyn A. Cottrell, 73, of Holmen passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at home.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Face masks will be mandatory and social distancing guidelines will be in effect. The family asks the elderly and most vulnerable to come early. A private family graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse, the following day. Memorials may be directed to Holmen Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

For a complete obituary or to share online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
515 Mchugh Rd, Holmen, WI 54636
Funeral services provided by:
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.