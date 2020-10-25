Marilyn A. Cottrell

HOLMEN -- Marilyn A. Cottrell, 73, of Holmen passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at home.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Face masks will be mandatory and social distancing guidelines will be in effect. The family asks the elderly and most vulnerable to come early. A private family graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse, the following day. Memorials may be directed to Holmen Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

