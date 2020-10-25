John S. Pedace Sr.

John S. Pedace Sr., 84, of La Crosse passed away at Hillview Health Care Center Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. He was born April 20, 1926, in Norwich, Conn., to Bruno Pedace and Vita (La Russa) Pedace.

John was a dedicated family man who leaves behind Estelle, his wife of 69 years; and three children, Nancy (John) Birkla of Louisville, Ky., John (Terri) Pedace and Bill (Diane) Pedace, both of La Crosse; as well as six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A private funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish. The Mass can be seen live-streamed at www.mmoclacrosse.org, beginning with a eulogy at 10:25 a.m. Interment of John's ashes will take place at Catholic Cemetery of La Crosse, following the Mass. Memorials may be sent to the Mary, Mother of the Church (MMOC) Building Fund in his memory. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Please visit www.schumacher-kish.com for a full obituary and online guestbook.