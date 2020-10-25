Menu
The Rev. John David "Jack" Meyer
1932 - 2020
BORN
September 18, 1932
DIED
October 20, 2020

The Rev. John 'Jack' David Meyer

The Rev. John "Jack" David Meyer passed through the gates of death and was born to eternal life Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Bethany Riverside Transitional Care Center, La Crosse.

Private family funeral services were held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at First Lutheran Church in Decorah, with the Rev. Steven M. Jacobsen officiating. Burial was at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Long Lake Lutheran Cemetery in Sarona, Wis.

Jack is survived by his wife, Mildred; his three children, Louise Meyer, David Meyer and the Rev. Steven (Stacey) Meyer; and three grandchildren, Shawn (Sai) Meyer, Taryn Meyer and Grace Meyer.

Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah is serving the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.fjelstul.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
First Lutheran Church
, Decorah, Iowa
Oct
24
Burial
1:00p.m.
Long Lake Lutheran Cemetery
, Sarona, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Fjelstul Funeral Home - Decorah
Dear Millie & Family: My mother, Hazel "Toots" Anderson (Westby), and I enjoyed visiting with Pastor Jack at Bethany Riverside before my mother passed on 9/11/2019. Pastor Jack always had a kind word or smile which endeared him to the staff, residents, and families. Bless his heart.
Regards and prayers, Pat Anderson Strittmater
Pat Anderson Strittmater
Acquaintance
October 25, 2020
Millie & family,
Sorry to hear of Pastor's passing. We are glad we kept in touch after you left Carthage. , Coming to visit you
at the cottage & the pontoon rides. I talked to Steve yesterday. Our prayers to all.
Chuck & Kathy Ehlert
Carthage, Illinois
Kathy Ehlert
October 24, 2020
Dear Millie and family, I am so sorry to hear of Jack's passing. You have my sympathy. God bless and love you. Diann Marten
Diann Marten
Friend
October 23, 2020
Our sincere sympathy on the passing of Jack. We enjoyed his friendship in our Decorah neighborhood for many years.
Martha Kane
Neighbor
October 23, 2020
Dear Millie and Family, Mary and I send our deepest condolences to you and your family as you celebrate John's life, and wish we could attend his services at FLC on Friday to greet you personally. I always enjoyed seeing both of you at the dental office...hearing about your wonderful summer days at your lake home, and, of course, worshipping with you on Sundays at FLC. Fondly, Jon and Mary Hart
Jon Hart
Friend
October 23, 2020
Deepest sympathy to you .. his testament to God is a shining star in this sad time. God Bless
Vicki
Friend
October 22, 2020