Marvin Wilmer Hesse Sr.

BANGOR -- Marvin Wilmer Hesse Sr., 84, of Bangor passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

Marvin was born Oct. 1, 1936, to Frederick and Helen (Williams) Hesse. He married Wilma (Rentz) May 3, 1958, in Sparta. Marvin worked at Trane Company for 40 years, as a machinist. Enjoyed spending time up north at his cabin and going to many auctions.

Marvin is survived by daughter, Gail (Pat) Clark; sons, Marvin Jr. (Sandy), David (Teresa), Kenneth, Dan (Carol); 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lorene Park and Marie Hjella.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma; his parents; son, Michael Hesse; daughter, Kathryn Hesse; grandchild, Justin Hesse; brothers, Frederick, Calvin, Bernhardt, and Arthur; in-laws, Hugo and Elvera (Langrehr) Rentz.

In accordance with his wishes no services will be held.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.

The family would like to thank Mayo 7th floor and Mayo Hospice Team for such wonderful care.