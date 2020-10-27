John 'Padre' Swertfeger

CANON CITY, Colo. -- John "Padre" Swertfeger, 63, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at his residence in Cañon City, Colo. John was born Jan. 6, 1957, in La Crosse, to Robert and Beverly Swertfeger. He graduated with the class of 1976, from La Crosse Central High School. John then served our country proudly for four years in the U.S. Navy. After his service, he earned two degrees from La Crosse WWTC, in computer technologies. John was an avid fan of music, Wisconsin sports teams, and nature. He enjoyed telling stories and spending time with his family and friends.

John is preceded in death by his father and mother; brother, Robert "Bobby" Swertfeger; and beloved dog, Cecil.

John is survived by his three children, Nichelle Harris, Christopher (Beth) Swertfeger and Adam (Kara) Swertfeger; brother, Tom (Anna) Swertfeger; sister, Mary (Bill) Lisser; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Celebration of life to follow at a later date.