Florence 'Pinky' M. Weber

Florence "Pinky" Mary (Dubnick) Weber, of La Crescent street in La Crosse, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Pinky was born March 13, 1935, in Milwaukee, to Florian and Goldie (Shearman) Dubnick. In June 1952, she married Don Weber in Milwaukee. As a young woman, she worked as a nursing assistant in Waukesha, Wis., and later also in Onalaska, after the family relocated to the La Crosse area, all in addition to raising four sons.

Pinky is remembered through her great love and skill in cooking and baking, which she shared with family, friends, and Weber's Auto Body visitors, as well as through her warm, loving, and fun personality.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Don Weber; and three sons, Don and his late wife, Karen; Jeff and his wife, Sandy; Jaime and his wife, Sue; as well as by 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends. Her son, Ronald Weber; her beloved sister, Helen Keane; and brother, Robert Dubnick, preceded Pinky in death.

The family wishes to remember and celebrate Pinky in private.