Catherine Murak

Catherine Murak, 87, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Eagle Crest South.

A private family service will be held at St. Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church, La Crosse. The Rev. Fr. Dionysios Wilhelm will officiate and burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.

