Aloysius B. Langen

HOUSTON/HOKAH, Minn. -- Aloysius B. Langen, 101, of Houston, formerly of Hokah died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Valley View Nursing Home, Houston.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Hokah. Father Tom Melvin will officiate and burial will be in St. Joseph Convent Cemetery, Hokah. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday morning before the service at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences and a full obituary may be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
31
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Peter's Catholic Church
, Hokah, Minnesota
Oct
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Peter's Catholic Church
, Hokah, Minnesota
Funeral services provided by:
McCormick Funeral Home
