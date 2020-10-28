Marlowe A. Watunya

Marlowe A. Watunya, 90, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Eagle Crest South. She was born June 16, 1930, to Erwin "Petsey" Voss and Dorothy "Dubbie" (Howard) Voss. She was a 1948 graduate of Central High School and earned a nursing degree in 1952, from Evangelical Deaconess Hospital in Milwaukee. Her career included working at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, Industrial Nursing at Kearney and Treker in Milwaukee, and Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. While in Milwaukee, she met, fell in love, and married Michael J. Watunya. They felt blessed to have four children, Deborah Watunya of Eagan, Minn.; Denise (Dr. Mark) McGrath of San Antonio, Texas; Michael (Barb) Watunya of La Crosse; and Mark Watunya of North Las Vegas, Nev. She also had four loving granddaughters, Lauren Marlowe McGrath and Lindsey McGrath, and Nicole Watunya and Sydney Anne Watunya.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Mike; her daughter, Debbie Ann; her sister, Judy (Voss) Betthauser Larson; and her brother, Howard "Howie" Voss.

Marlowe always said, "I loved being a mother and grandmother more than anything else." She had a welcoming, contagious smile when surrounded by family and friends. Marlowe was also an avid sports fan. She rarely missed her children's sporting events, and she enjoyed watching all Wisconsin sports teams and attended many games. She liked a variety of music and enjoyed attending concerts with each of her children. Ultimately, Elvis was her favorite, and she felt fortunate to see "The King" perform live on three separate occasions. On the local scene, she was a fan of the band, Grumpy Old Men. Marlowe loved to travel, especially when friends and family were on the other end, and she cherished being with close relatives during the holidays.

As a cancer survivor since 1981, her charity of choice is for the breast cancer foundation, "Steppin Out in Pink," or the Gundersen Medical Foundation. The family thanks Eagle Crest South, Gundersen Hospice, Dr. Kayla Lee, and Dr. Mary Bassing, for their care.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Fr. Peter Raj will officiate a private family funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Blessed Sacrament Parish. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Marlowe will be laid to rest next to her husband and daughter, at Catholic Cemetery. Live streaming of the funeral will be available at www.schumacher-kish.com and click on the funeral home's Facebook link, or can be watched at a later time at the same link.

Her favorite saying was, "I love you to the moon and back."

Missing you already. Until we meet again, your loving family.