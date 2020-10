Lilly Zumach Rood Eno

Lilly Zumach Rood Eno, 86, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. A visitation will be held for her from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska and a memorial service at 3 p.m. A burial will follow at Onalaska Cemetery. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.