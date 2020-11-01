Philomena O'Keefe Doran

Philomena Doran, passed away peacefully in Lawrenceville, Ga., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Philomena was quick to share how proud she was of being 100% Irish. Her favorite vacations were going to Ireland to visit her cousins and their families. She loved her husband and children and was a friend to many. She made friends fast and those friendships endured.

Philomena was born in Freeport, Ill., to Thomas O'Keefe and Pauline Barry O'Keefe, Irish immigrants from Crusheen in County Clare and Limerick City in County Limerick, respectively.

Philomena attended public school until she was 11, before walking into St. Mary's Catholic School and enrolling herself. She continued her education at Aquin High School in Freeport and attended St. Joseph's Nursing School in Chicago, where she received her RN degree, cared for polio patients, and was featured in an ad for the nursing school.

It was in Chicago, where Philomena met the love of her life, Thomas Emmett Doran, a federal bank examiner covering the Midwest, who had served in World War II. They married May 9, 1953, and were happily married for 60 years, until Tom's death in 2013.

The couple moved to La Crosse, after Tom became a vice president for the First National Bank. Philomena and Tom loved La Crosse and became very involved in the community. Philomena was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish and was on committees for the Ladies Auxiliary of St. Francis Hospital, La Crosse Country Club, and Blackhawk. She was an enthusiastic member of La Crosse Garden Club and she volunteered at St. Clare Health Mission. Philomena also modeled for Dayton's (later Marshall Field's).

Philomena found time to fill in as a RN at St. Francis Hospital, while being a stay-at-home mom to four children close in age. She then went to work as a nurse for St. Michael's Home for Children and for La Crosse Visiting Nurses. Later, Philomena became a realtor with Gerrard-Hoeschler.

Philomena was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom; her parents; and brother, Thomas Joseph O'Keefe of Louisa, Va.

She is survived by her four children, Maribeth (Jim Brewer), Michael, Patricia, Tom (Andrea); six grandchildren, Ceili (Bryan Cascarano), Aidan Shaughnessy (Michael Ulasewicz), Erin Shelton, Michael Shelton, Meara Doran, Conlin Doran; and four great-grandchildren, Braeden Cascarano, Marion Cascarano, Ronan Cascarano, Leonard Emmett Ulasewicz. Philomena is also survived by many other people she loved and valued, including extended family throughout North America and Ireland; and many cherished friends.

A service will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church at a future date with a celebration of life to follow. A Mass will be said by Father Peter Raj, on Saturday, Nov. 14th.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to St. Clare Health Mission, a free clinic for those unable to afford healthcare or medication in the La Crosse area.