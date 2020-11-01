Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Tyler E. William Weber

Tyler E. William Weber

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Tyler E. William Weber, 30, of Caledonia died at his country home Wednesday evening, Oct. 28, 2020. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the Community Center, Eitzen, Minn. Karl Fruechte and Blaine Moe will officiate. Burial will follow services in the May's Prairie Cemetery, rural Lansing, Iowa. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the Community Center. Tyler's family and friends have respectfully asked that those who will be attending to please be healthy, bring and wear a mask, and practice social distancing. To view his obituary in its entirety and offer his family online condolences, please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory, Caledonia is assisting his family in their time of need.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.