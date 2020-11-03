Joshua Rieks

Joshua Rieks, was born Sept. 13, 1981, in Waterloo, Iowa. Josh has lived in the Coulee Region since childhood. He passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in La Crosse.

Josh knew how to make others laugh, which is all he ever wanted to do. He was a friend to all that knew him. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was a quiet soul that loved his family, friends and each and everyday he had with them. His son, Landen, is his lighthouse. He is now our quiet voice, guiding us through life's hardships. You are going to be missed. We love you and we know you are at peace now.

He is survived by his son, Landen; his brother, Austin Rieks; and mother, Bobbi (Payne); other family and friends include his grandmother, Dorothy (Payne); his aunt, Christine (Payne); and cousin, Jayson Vaughn; his aunt, Karleen (Rieks), aunt, Jeanette (Rieks); uncle, Keith Rieks; cousins, Justin Rieks, Tasha Kempfer, Jessica Simms, and Heather Medd.

We would like to thank Coulee Region Cremation. Due to COVID-19 we will not be holding a service at this time. I would also like to say a special thank to Julie, Sandra, Larry and Sister Nina.