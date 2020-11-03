Richard J. Ystenes

BLAIR -- Richard J. Ystenes, 84, of Blair, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in the Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.

Richard was born Sept. 7, 1936, to Cornelius and Anna (Tjorstad) Ystenes. Richard married Joan Bautch Jan. 28, 1961, in Independence.

Richard enjoyed taking walks, buying and selling cars, watching old black and white television shows, and watching the Green Bay Packers. He also enjoyed visits from his grandkids.

Richard is survived by his three children, Daryl (Patricia) of North Augusta, S.C., Steve (Ginny) of Ettrick, and Jolene of Blair; seven grandchildren, Oscar (Ashton), Brian, John, Jason, Joseph, Rachel (fiancé, David), and Josh (Elizebeth); seven great-children, Jayden, Ivan, Jachai, Dayton, Malik, Tamia, and Jade; and a brother, David (Linda).

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife ,Joan; and his uncles and aunts.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, in the Jack Funeral Home in Blair, with Vicar Paul Sannerud officiating. Burial with military rites will conducted by the Knudtson-Mattison American Legion Post #231, burial will be in the Rest Haven Cemetery in Blair, following the service. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.