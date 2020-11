Leona F. Welsh

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Leona F. Welsh, 91, Caledonia died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.