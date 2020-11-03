Menu
Kathryn Ellen Torgerson

BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Kathryn Ellen Torgerson, 95, of Black River Falls died on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Meadowbrook Health Care Facility in Black River Falls, "what a trickster,"

Private family funeral services will be held at Torgerson's Funeral Home. Pastor Denise Anderson will conduct services and burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Black River Falls. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be given to the Black River Falls Emergency Medical Services at P.O. Box 455, the Black River Falls Public Library at 222 Fillmore St., or to the Evangelical Lutheran Church Radio Fund.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 3, 2020.
