Rita Veronica (Kierzek) Nowicki

STODDARD -- Rita Veronica (Kierzek) Nowicki, 77, of Stoddard passed away peacefully in her home Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Rita was born July 9, 1943, in Avon, Minn. She was the first of three children born to John and Martha (Morgel) Kierzek. The family lived on a farm near Avon, then settled in the town of St. Joseph, Minn. Rita attended St. Benedict's School for Girls and stayed in contact with her classmates years after they graduated. Following graduation, Rita began her job as the executive secretary to the nuclear plant manager in Elk River, Minn. While employed there she met the love of her life, Wayne.

Rita was united in marriage to Wayne (Robert) Nowicki Aug. 8, 1963, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in St. Joseph. Together they were blessed with over 57 years of marriage and memories, along with two children, Susan and Amy.

Rita and Wayne moved to La Crosse, in 1963, where Wayne worked for Dairyland Power Cooperative, as a nuclear engineer at the Genoa nuclear power plant. Wayne built the family home in Pleasant Valley, near Stoddard. Rita was very involved in her children's lives. She was active with her St. Pius X and Mary the Mother of the Church family. Both Rita and Wayne were blessed musically and shared their talents. Rita was the church organist for many years.

Rita attended Viterbo College and then worked for the Diocese of La Crosse, and later as a legal secretary in La Crosse. Rita was a good friend to all in her circle of many friends. These friends stood by her side for many years and were there for her when she needed them most.

Rita thoroughly enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great-grandson, cousins and nieces and nephews. She enjoyed spending time with her family during the summer lake vacations.

Rita is survived by her husband, Wayne; daughters, Susan (Jeff) Becker, of Cameron, Wis., Amy (Mike) Schultz of Holmen; grandchildren, Carissa (Josh) David of Sarona, Wis., Sara (Kiel) Stites of Cameron, Jordyn (Tyler) Hom of Baldwin, Wis., Jasmyn (Adam) Hiel of Rice Lake, Wis., Kyle and Riley Schultz of Holmen; great-grandchildren, Jackson Wayne David, Jayda, Alexys and Chelsey Hill; two brothers, Donald (Roxanne) Kierzek of Tucson, Ariz., and Harvey (Mary Kay) Kierzek of Montgomery, Minn.; nephews and nieces; and other extended family.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents, John and Martha Kierzek; and nephew, Brennan Kierzek.

Rita's family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone for their prayers, caring, concern and many acts of kindness that have been extended to them during this difficult time.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, in Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday at church. Burial will be at the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery in La Crosse. A live stream of the Mass can be found at http://mmoclacrosse.org/. The family respectfully asks that if you are attending services please be healthy and wear a mask.

