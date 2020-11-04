Vernell A. Quall

ONALASKA -- Vernell A. Quall, 94, of Onalaska passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the Bethany Riverside Care Center. She was born in Hardis Creek, Feb. 22, 1926, to Adolph and Verna (Hoeft) Byom. Vernell married Lyle Quall, June 10, 1950, and he preceded her in death Feb. 24, 2011.

Vernell was a grade school and special education teacher for many years in Whitehall, Onalaska and La Crosse. She liked fishing in northern Wisconsin and traveling to casinos. She spent winters in Florida and Arizona, and took a trip to Nashville, Tenn., for the Grand Ole Opry, all with her husband, sisters and brothers.

She is survived by two sons, Kim of La Crescent, Minn., Mike (Caryl) of Madison, Wis.; two grandchildren, Christine and Chloe; a sister, MaryEtta, of Onalaska; a brother-in-law, Orlando, of Melrose; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Delmar and Elwood; and two sisters, Melva and Adeline.

Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Onalaska Cemetery. Pastor Karyn Bodenschatz will officiate.

