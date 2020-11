Gordon E. Meyer

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- Gordon E. Meyer, 85, of Vancouver passed away peacefully July 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 S. Oak St., La Crescent, Minn., 55947. Visitation will be one hour prior at the funeral home and burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Hokah, Minn. A full obituary and online guest book can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.Gordon E. Meyer