Cynthia Ann Haag

STANLEY, Wis. -- Cynthia Ann Haag of Stanley passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. She will be sorely missed by those that were lucky enough to know her. Cynthia Ann Greener was born May 15, 1947, in La Crosse. She graduated from Aquinas High School. It was there that she formed many lifelong friendships, as well as meeting her future husband, John Haag.

Cindi completed a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, in 1969 majoring in French and political science. During her college career she developed an interest in Russian history and language, traveling to Russia as part of a college class. Following college graduation, she moved to Madison, Wis., and shortly thereafter took a trip to England. She repeated her trip to England twice, the last time with her husband to be John. On their return to Madison, Cindi trained at Madison Business College and then worked as a legal secretary, while John attended graduate school. It was a memorable time for both of them. Cynthia and John married in December 1972.

They lived for a time in Iron River, Wis., before settling in the town of Wilson, Eau Claire County. Cindi was a devoted gardener. Their garden was typically a splendor of lush vegetables and flowers. She harvested and processed hundreds of pounds of vegetables from their garden, often sharing the bounty with neighbors and friends. Cindi was a terrific baker and cook too. Her love of the outdoors was evident in the many slide shows and photographs she composed of wildflowers and insects. She could quickly identify most native plants and varieties of flowers. She loved animals, especially her pet dogs; she really knew her birds and participated in Project FeederWatch, through the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Cindi was an avid reader. As somewhat of a "night owl," she usually unwound by reading suspense crime novels, mysteries and magazines. She was an amateur historian, particularly when it came to England and Russia. She also knew her Civil War battles. Cindi liked to play cards and board games with friends and family, and she also enjoyed road trips to visit them.

In addition to her avocational pursuits, she was committed to community service. She believed in the democratic processes of local government. As such she was the Town Clerk for the town of Wilson for 34 years, until 2019. She also served on the Aging and Disability Committee, and the Transportation Committee for Eau Claire County for many years. Cindi had informed opinions about governance and civic affairs, yet always maintained civility and respect when dealing with others that had divergent opinions.

Cynthia is survived by her husband and best friend, John P. Haag; her sister, Patti Seidel of La Crosse; four nieces and nephews; eight great-nieces and nephews; and four great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Vernon Greener; and her favorite Aunt Virginia Wolf. Her family and friends will miss her cheerful demeanor, laughter and quick wit. All who knew her or interacted with her were better off for the experience.

For those interested in providing a remembrance, a donation to the World Wildlife Fund, or the Stanley Library Fund, would be appropriate.