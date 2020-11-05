Mary Bjorg Elkins

Mary Bjorg Elkins, 70, passed away at her home on Soo Lake, near Phillips, Wis., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

She was born Jan. 27, 1950, in Minneapolis, to the Rev. Stefan T. and Mary L. Guttormsson.

She married Robert (Bob) W. Elkins, March 22, 1974, and they remained inseparable throughout her life.

She and Bob shared a passion for travel - from canoeing the Everglades together to traveling down the Yukon River. Mary rode her own motorcycle to Alaska on two trips with Bob. Proud of her Icelandic heritage, Mary visited that country twice. She also enjoyed music, reading, sewing and spending time with family. All who knew her will miss her warmth, humor, and easygoing nature.

Mary's professional life was dedicated to education. In 1975, she earned her bachelor's degree in education from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire, where she went on to earn her master's degree in education in 1979. She worked tirelessly to put herself through school and to pursue her goal of becoming a teacher. She taught for many years in Wisconsin, beginning in 1977, with the Flambeau School District, then the Lac Courte Oreilles high school near Hayward, then Bangor High School, and finally Butternut High School, where she was the librarian from 1986, until her retirement.

During the last years of her life, Mary suffered from frontotemporal degeneration, a form of dementia, but she still loved to travel with Bob, between their home, a home in Florida, and a small cabin she loved along the South Fork of the Flambeau River.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Elkins of Phillips; sister-in-law, Rosemary Guttormsson of Duluth, Minn., sister, Susan (Mike) Becker of Holmen, sister, Elizabeth Rose of La Crosse; brother, Chris (Lisa) Guttormsson of Westminster, Colo., brother, Paul (Jeannine) Guttormsson of Hales Corners, Wis.; mother-in-law, Shirley Elkins of Eau Claire; brother-in-law, Mike (Jessie) Elkins of Eau Claire; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and by her brother, Stefan Guttormsson of Duluth.

A gathering to remember Mary and honor her life will be planned once events can be held safely.

Memorials in Mary's honor may be directed to a local library, or to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, Pa., 19406.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.