Rhande Lee Murray

BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Rhande Lee Murray, 82, of Black River Falls passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Rhande was born May 7, 1938, son of Ralph and Marguerite (Rickon) Murray in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. Rhande married Lois Ann Barry, Aug. 23, 1958, and together they raised four children, Barry, Anita, Tim, and Steve.

Rhande lived in numerous places throughout Wisconsin in his life, including Tomah (where he graduated from High School in 1955), Whitewater, Superior, Lancaster, and Neenah, but resided in Black River Falls, since 1973. Rhande worked as an insurance claims adjuster for Rural Mutual Insurance, prior to retiring in 1993.

Rhande enjoyed working on all sorts of home improvement projects, attending music festivals, visiting with friends (new and old) over coffee or lunch, and spending time with his family.

Rhande was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Lois; his parents, Ralph and Marguerite; and his four brothers, William, James, Robert, and Paul.

A private service will be held for the family, with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Black River Falls. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date.