John 'Jack' H. Emerson

GALESVILLE -- John "Jack" H. Emerson, 77, of Galesville passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Trempealeau County Health Care Center, Whitehall.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 20344 W. Ridge Ave., Galesville. The Reverend Joseph Antony will officiate and burial will be in St. Bridget's Cemetery, Ettrick. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.