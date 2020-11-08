Menu
John H. "Jack" Emerson

John 'Jack' H. Emerson

GALESVILLE -- John "Jack" H. Emerson, 77, of Galesville passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Trempealeau County Health Care Center, Whitehall.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 20344 W. Ridge Ave., Galesville. The Reverend Joseph Antony will officiate and burial will be in St. Bridget's Cemetery, Ettrick. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
20344 W. Ridge Ave., Galesville, Wisconsin
Nov
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
20344 W. Ridge Ave., Galesville, Wisconsin
