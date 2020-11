Donald G. Hole

ONALASKA -- Donald G. Hole, 86, of Onalaska passed away at his home Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. A private graveside service and burial will be held at Onalaska Cemetery. To send a online condolence to the family and for a complete obituary please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com. Dickinson Family Funeral Home and Crematory of Onalaska is assisting the family with arrangements.