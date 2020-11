William 'Wood' Smith

William "Wood" Smith, 94, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Bethany Riverside Care Center. Entombment with military honors will be at the Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum at a later date. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.