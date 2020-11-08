Menu
James Lamke
1928 - 2020
BORN
September 15, 1928
DIED
October 31, 2020

James Lamke

James Lamke died of pneumonia the morning of Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Lighthouse, Bethany-Riverside, in La Crosse.

Jim was born Sept. 15, 1928, to William and Agnes (Seifert) Lamke, of Highland, Wis. After high school graduation, Jim spent a short stint with the Merchant Marines, then enlisted in the U.S. Navy for four years. He served first at Adak Naval Station in the Aleutian Islands, then trained for Underwater Demolition at North Island, Calif., and finally on ships out of Norfolk, Va.

Returning home, he graduated from La Crosse State College (UW-L) and taught high school science for several years.

Jim always marched to his own drummer. While he was still in college, he became interested in land management and began raising evergreen trees, eventually opening the areas first "cut your own" Christmas tree farm in 1964. This venture led by chance to a full-service tree and shrub operation, which he owned for 30 years. For many years he also managed the concessions at the La Crosse city parks including the Lagoon, Myrick Park, Grandad Bluff, Powell Park, and the Mary E. Sawyer Auditorium.

In 1978, Jim built Pinewood Mobile Home Park in Trempealeau. He was also instrumental in building the Trempealeau Marina, serving as president of the marina corporation during the three years of development and construction.

Always interested in the outdoors, Jim helped develop bait for a fishing lure company, patented the Polar Motor (an ice boat motor), initiated a waterfowl nesting project, and distributed dozens of bluebird houses in the area.

On May 31, 1952, Jim married Ruth Selleck at the Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent, Minn. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; their four children, Paula (Ron), Philip (Donna), Paul (Lynn), and Patrick (Sarah); grandchildren, Nicki, Chandler, Emma, Carlie, Carrie, and Annalese; and great-grandson, James.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and parents-in-law; infant son, James; and brother, Bobby.

Condolences can be mailed to Ruth at 2555 S. 7th St., #119, La Crosse, Wis., 54601. If you'd like to make a memorial donation in Jim's name, the Freedom Honor Flight and the Mayo Foundation, were both close to his heart.

An informal celebration of Jim's life is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

" … Home is the sailor, home from the sea, And the hunter home from the hill." "Requiem," R. L. Stevenson



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
GUEST BOOK
Remember his Myrick park days, so kind and giving..my deepest sympathy.. a wonderful life lived
Zoe Bott
November 8, 2020
Sorry to read about Jim. Knew Jim for many years, since I owned the sport shop in La Crescent. Quite a guy, knew a lot about everything. Always friendly and loved to talk. Great guy. My condolences. John Dickson.
John Dickson
November 8, 2020
Paula and the rest of the Lamke family-what a loss. He was such a great guy. Never will forget our meeting in the student union at Lacrosse State when he was looking for a few college boys to plant pine trees at Trempaleu on Easter weekend for his christmas tree farm. RIP
Ron Kendhammer
November 8, 2020
My first memories of Jim, his wife and family was at Powell Park in the late 50's and the 60's when he and Ruth owned the popcorn stand there. He was a great guy and always so friendly. Whenever I met him as years past he always and I mean Always had a big booming Hello for me. As youngsters we often fought to get to cleanup the park after a night of softball games because we always received a box of popcorn and a Pepsi. Jim was a true conservationist and always took the time to standup for hunting and conservation. So on behave of all of my fellow friends who grew up at Powell Park Thanks Jim for being such a great guy we will miss you but to Ruth and the family please know we all respected and loved him. Good Bye Jim.
Francis J Formanek Formanek
Friend
November 7, 2020
Dear Lamke Family -
Wishing you the comfort of knowing your Dad will be a part of you forever. May God grant you peace. Mike, Barb, Nicole, and Sydney Watunya
Michael & Barb Watunya
Friend
November 7, 2020
Jim was a person who everyone loved, he added life to every celebration! Our sympathy to Ruth and the family.
Blessings, Shirley Heim Barnes and Tom Barnes
Shrley Barnes
Family
November 5, 2020
Our sympathy to Ruthie and the family. Have known Jim for over 70 years. Got our first dog from him. A good hunting dog. Jim was a very good friend. Finally got him up to Perham fishing once. Lots of good memories. Love and prayers.
Net & George Kupferschmid
Friend
November 4, 2020
My fondest memories are of fishing with Jim and Uncle Joe Selleck. Remember the "stinky Catfish bait" and the swarms of mosquitoes. I got lucky enough to go pheasant hunting with him once as well. Rest in Peach Cousin.
Fred Heim
Frederick Heim
Family
November 3, 2020
Beautiful man and his beautiful life! He had it all! Loved him!
Kristen Tadewald Lundstrom
Friend
November 3, 2020
Peace.
Alane Bartlett
November 3, 2020
Paula you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Please let your mom know she has our deepest sympathy. This is a great lost but I am so thankful you have memories. In Gods Love Mike and Debbie
Mike and Debbie Lark
November 3, 2020