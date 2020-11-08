James Lamke

James Lamke died of pneumonia the morning of Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Lighthouse, Bethany-Riverside, in La Crosse.

Jim was born Sept. 15, 1928, to William and Agnes (Seifert) Lamke, of Highland, Wis. After high school graduation, Jim spent a short stint with the Merchant Marines, then enlisted in the U.S. Navy for four years. He served first at Adak Naval Station in the Aleutian Islands, then trained for Underwater Demolition at North Island, Calif., and finally on ships out of Norfolk, Va.

Returning home, he graduated from La Crosse State College (UW-L) and taught high school science for several years.

Jim always marched to his own drummer. While he was still in college, he became interested in land management and began raising evergreen trees, eventually opening the areas first "cut your own" Christmas tree farm in 1964. This venture led by chance to a full-service tree and shrub operation, which he owned for 30 years. For many years he also managed the concessions at the La Crosse city parks including the Lagoon, Myrick Park, Grandad Bluff, Powell Park, and the Mary E. Sawyer Auditorium.

In 1978, Jim built Pinewood Mobile Home Park in Trempealeau. He was also instrumental in building the Trempealeau Marina, serving as president of the marina corporation during the three years of development and construction.

Always interested in the outdoors, Jim helped develop bait for a fishing lure company, patented the Polar Motor (an ice boat motor), initiated a waterfowl nesting project, and distributed dozens of bluebird houses in the area.

On May 31, 1952, Jim married Ruth Selleck at the Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent, Minn. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; their four children, Paula (Ron), Philip (Donna), Paul (Lynn), and Patrick (Sarah); grandchildren, Nicki, Chandler, Emma, Carlie, Carrie, and Annalese; and great-grandson, James.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and parents-in-law; infant son, James; and brother, Bobby.

Condolences can be mailed to Ruth at 2555 S. 7th St., #119, La Crosse, Wis., 54601. If you'd like to make a memorial donation in Jim's name, the Freedom Honor Flight and the Mayo Foundation, were both close to his heart.

An informal celebration of Jim's life is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

" … Home is the sailor, home from the sea, And the hunter home from the hill." "Requiem," R. L. Stevenson