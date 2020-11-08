Bernadette K. Schumacher

Bernadette K. Schumacher, 96, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Bethany-St. Joseph Care Center. She was born Jan. 12, 1924, in St. Mary's, Kan., to Henry J. and Sophia (Sieger) Frederick.

On Sept. 4, 1947, she married John F. Schumacher, in Emmett, Kan., and he preceded her in death Dec. 21, 2018. Following World War II, John continued his career with the military, which took them to several communities throughout the U.S. It was in these communities that Bernadette was employed by Sears, in the payroll department. In 2000, the couple moved to La Crosse.

Bernadette loved being in the company of others. She was a devout Catholic and prayed the rosary daily.

Bernadette is survived by a sister-in-law, Alice Beach of Ft. Atkinson, Wis. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, John, she was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Joe (Marie), Everett (Rosemary) and Roy (Marie) Frederick; two brothers-in-law, Alois (Irene) and Bud (Edna) Schumacher; two sisters-in-law, Marie (Howard) Wettstein and Betty (Charles) Hottinger.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., with the Rev. Lawrence B. Berger officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, St. Joseph's Ridge. There will be no visitation prior to the Mass. Those attending will be asked to observe social guidelines and wear face coverings. The Mass will be live-streamed and available on the church's website at www.mmoclacrosse.org.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.