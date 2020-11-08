James Peter Stoll

James Peter Stoll, 88, of La Crosse passed away peacefully after a short COVID-19 related illness Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen.

He was born March 9, 1932, to Peter and Myrtle (Lauber) Stoll in Menomonie, Wis. He married Mary Alice Hulback, Feb. 14, 1952, in Menomonie.

Dad had many jobs throughout his life. He worked on the family farm and continued farming and hauling milk for a short while. Then when they moved to town, he had various jobs. His next move was to New Richmond, Wis., where he worked for Peter's Meats, as a route driver and Institutional Foods salesman. Dad made many longtime friends while working there. When Peter's Meats was in danger of having to close, dad moved his family to La Crosse. He found a job with a new company that was just starting up - Reinhart Foods, where he was director of operations. He was able to work with many of his previous co-workers from Peter's Meats, as Reinhart Foods had hired them. His next endeavor was a beer hauler for Stockle Beverage. He would haul beer every day to Calumet City, Ill. He then worked for DeBauche Truck and Diesel, as a parts department delivery person for many years before retiring. He was a man that liked being on the road for his various jobs and put on many miles. After retiring, dad enjoyed woodworking and putzing in the garage and visiting with family and friends. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Jim is survived by his sons, Timothy (Candice) Stoll and Michael (Veronica) Stoll of West Salem; and daughter, Patricia Bye of La Crosse; grandchildren, Amie (David) Fox, Jason Stoll and Jared (Janice) Stoll; great-grandchildren, Hailey and Anna Fox, Ethan and Emma Stoll; his sister, Virginia (Gene) Skjegstad of Menomonie; his brothers, Walter (Betty) Stoll of La Crosse, and William (Rosemary) Stoll of Menomonie; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Myrtle Stoll; sister, Francis; and his wife, Mary Alice.

A very special thank you to all the staff at Bluffview Memory Care for the excellent care they gave our dad and for putting up with his shenanigans throughout the years.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Chaplain Jeff Thomson will officiate.

