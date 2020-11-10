Genevieve Eleanor Larson

Genevieve Eleanor Larson, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

Strength, loving, caring. These are lessons she taught us all. She never said "Goodbye"… just "So Long." If she knew you, you were in her prayers.

Her children, Barbara (1952-1971), Steve, Brian, Chris (Julie), Sara (Michael) Taggart.

Her grandchildren, Lola (Dina) Dvorak, Megan, James (Rachael), Jennifer (Ryan) Burg, Brian Michael (Holly, fiancé), Keith, Mark (Heather, fiancé), Callie, Kristyn (Ben) Olson, Cecilia (Anthony) Ferk, Michala, Caleb, and Amber.

Great-grandchildren, Etta, Abby, Izzy and Alek, with two more on the way.

Catholic Mass and burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the start of Mass, with rosary at 9:30 a.m. Final resting place will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

The funeral Mass and rosary will be live streamed on the Cathedral YouTube Channel.