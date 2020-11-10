Bonnie Jean Oliver

Bonnie Jean Oliver, 71, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Mayo Health System in La Crosse. She was born May 24, 1949, to the late Sylvester and Bernice (Huebner) Bartschenfeld, in La Crosse. Bonnie graduated from Central High School in 1967.

She started dating Dennis R. Oliver Nov. 11, 1967, to whom she married June 1, 1968. They were blessed with over 52 years of marriage and memories, along with three boys, Todd, Anthony, and Timothy.

Bonnie worked at UW-La Crosse Whitney Center, for 40 years in the bakery and dining hall, where she served the kids who she was very fond of.

She was the most amazing and loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, and friend, anyone could ask for. Bonnie loved her family more than anything, spending time and creating memories with them. Memories like decorating cookies with her granddaughters, camping with her friends and family, watching parades, shopping at craft shows, and how special she would make Christmas for everyone. Cooking and baking were a passion she greatly enjoyed, always finding new recipes to try. She loved to decorate for the holidays, doing puzzles and cross-stitch, scratching off lottery tickets and taking care of her flowers.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Oliver; and three sons, Todd (Joy) Oliver of La Crosse, Anthony (Kelly) Oliver of Holmen, Timothy (Bridget) Oliver of Junction City, Kan.; three granddaughters, Chelsey, Olivia and Cloe; sisters, Betty Kleppin of Milwaukee, Barbara (Doug) Schacht of South Dakota; brothers, Bruce (Margie) Bartschenfeld of Onalaska, Brian (Lori) Bartschenfeld of La Crosse; brother-in-law, Thomas (Karen) Oliver of Coon Valley; sister-in-law, Georgann Carley of Beaumont, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Cayla Oliver; two brothers-in-law, Erv Kleppin and Norman Oliver.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.