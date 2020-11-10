Madonna Agnes Dundee

POSTVILLE, Iowa -- Madonna Agnes Dundee, 71, of Postville died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Patty Elwood Center in Cresco, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Postville, with a rosary at 9:30 a.m. before the visitation at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, with the Rev. Chris Podhajsky as the celebrant. Due to COVID-19 we ask that everyone wear a mask and continue social distancing. Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Postville, Iowa is helping the family with arrangements.