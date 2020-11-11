Gregory John Allen

Gregory John Allen, 51, of La Crosse passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his home. He was born in La Crosse, Dec. 10, 1968, to Donald and Diane (Frisbie) Allen.

Greg attended La Crosse schools and graduated from Central HS in 1987. He went on to get his degree from UW-Stout and from there he attended graduate school at the University of Iowa. Greg had a love of learning, which included reading many classics and being an enthusiast of many music genres. But even more, Greg had a gift with making people feel good about life and themselves. He practiced these skills in the employment endeavors he took on over the past 25 years, many of which were in the service industry.

Greg put people first and was always known to cheer someone up with his smile and warm words. He also loved his family fiercely. He was fond of the feasts prepared and very proud of his well-established "lefse" skills he perfected. Each fall he and Mom spent a weekend together baking and having a grand time. His love and pride for his two nephews and niece was immeasurable. He adored playing games and spending time with them. They always looked forward to time with "UG," their loving term for "Uncle Greg." His family of friends were second to none and his bond strong. He had many lifelong friends and wonderful friends from college who are all still family to us.

He is survived by his mother, Diane of Eau Claire, Wis.; his sister, Barb (Rod) McRae of Eleva, Wis.; nephews, Ryan (Alison) McRae of Rochester, Minn., and Mitchell McRae of Eleva; niece, Meagan (Sam Prissel) McRae of Eleva; his uncle, David (Kris) Frisbie of Solon, Iowa; aunt, Jeanne Olson of Onalaska; and many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Private family services will be held at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. A service will also be held in the summer when health restrictions allow and service details will be announced.

Memorials may be given and the family will allocate funds at a later date. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.