Vilas L. Lash

WEST SALEM/BANGOR -- Vilas L. Lash, 90, of West Salem, formerly of Bangor, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Mulder Healthcare Facility, West Salem. He was born Oct. 6, 1930, at home in the town of Burns, to Roy and Rachel (Wadel) Lash. He farmed in the Burns and Sand Creek area in his early years, before moving to Bangor and marrying Janice Miller in 1968. He went to work for FiField Forest Products, proudly retiring after 27 years of service. During his retirement years he spent his time mowing lawns, hunting deer, working in his garage and buying and selling antiques with Janice.

Vilas is survived by his wife of over 52 years, Janice; his stepchildren, Mark (Julie) Miller, David (Julie) Miller, and Michael Miller; two grandchildren, Andrea (Kris) Crosby, and Bradley (Dani) Miller; five great-grandchildren, Kristopher, Aiden and Kayson Crosby, and Remlee and Briggs Miller; one sister, Elberta (Edwin) Hemker; and one brother, Harlan (Barb) Lash. Vilas was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Audrey Baumbach and Winifred Huber.

Private funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem. Pastor Steve Olson will officiate. Burial will be in the Burns Cemetery, rural Bangor.

Vilas's family would like to extend a special thank you to Mulder Healthcare and St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care. Memorials are preferred and may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Bangor, in his name. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, are assisting the family in their time of loss.