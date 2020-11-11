Ronald L. Johnson

Ronald "Lars" L. Johnson, 77, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Ron was born in La Crosse, Aug. 31, 1943, to Lloyd and Agnes Johnson. Shortly after Ron's birth, Agnes passed away, and Lloyd then married Marion Johnson.

Ron grew up in Galesville, was a 1961 graduate of Gale-Ettrick High School, and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Following his service, Ron worked briefly for Peerless Chain Co., in Winona, before embarking on a 39-year career as a welder with the La Crosse Trane Co., before retiring. On Nov. 27, 1965, Ron married Dorothy Brenengan at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Ettrick.

Ron was a member of American Legion Post 417, of French Island. In his free time, he enjoyed bowling, fishing and camping, and just generally tinkering around the house.

Ron is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his children, Gina (David) Olesen of Walton, Ky., and Jim (Kathy) Johnson of Holmen; a grandson, Ryan Olesen of Walton; two sisters, Donna Harding of Nebraska and Judy Nelson of Middleton, Wis.; a brother, Jerry (Carole) Johnson of Des Plaines, Ill., two sisters-in-law, Ivanell Johnson and Mary Gunderson, both of Holmen; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers-in-law, John Harding, Mike Nelson, and Ronald T. Johnson.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. A private family memorial service will follow. Masks or facial coverings will be required and guests are asked to be mindful of social distancing guidelines. Online condolences can be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.