Judith Lynn "Judy" Hauser

Judith 'Judy' Lynn Hauser

CASHTON -- Judith "Judy" Lynn Hauser, 77, of Cashton passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Mayo Health System in La Crosse, with her loving family by her side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Torkelson Funeral Home
720 Wisconsin St, Cashton, WI 54619
Nov
13
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
, Cashton, Wisconsin
Nov
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
, Cashton, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Torkelson Funeral Home
