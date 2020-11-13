Menu
La Crosse Tribune
John William Bernadot
1945 - 2020
BORN
March 1, 1945
DIED
October 30, 2020

John William Bernadot

WINONA, Minn. -- John William Bernadot, 75, of Winona passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Whitewater Health Services in St. Charles, Minn.

He was born March 1, 1945, in Winona, to Elmer and Martha (Braatz) Bernadot, and was a graduate of Winona Senior High School.

John was well known throughout the area for his love of music, and he saw his music as a way to make people happy and bring a smile to their face. He especially enjoyed using his talent to help his community, whether it was a fundraiser for a good cause, or to bring joy and love to those in the local nursing homes.

He had a great love of the outdoors, where he enjoyed fishing, canoeing, and taking pictures. John loved Winona, and frequented its many coffee shops, often several times a day.

John is lovingly survived by his children, Kim (Mike) Gallagher, Yale Bernadotte, Lori Hasman, Jason Hasman, Christopher (Samantha) Bernadot, Alisa (Jay) Hornberg, and Kaity (Matthew) Gray; grandchildren, John, Sasha, Melissa, Gabi, Peyton, Katie, Grace, Esophia, Jami, and Branden; three great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Joan Bernadot; daughter, Tara Bernadot; granddaughter, Katie Hornberg; his parents; and a brother, Robert Bernadot.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. noon Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia St. Those attending will be required to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines.

Online condolences or memories may be left for John's family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona
376 East Sarnia Street PO Box 1127, Winona, MN 55987
